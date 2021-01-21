Believe it or not, spring football is drawing closer. Scott Frost announced on Thursday Nebraska football’s spring game will take place in just a few short months.

Frost is pushing the Huskers’ spring schedule back a bit this year. Why? He’d like his team to get enough winter conditioning in before getting back to work on the practice field.

Frost announced on Thursday Nebraska football will begin spring practices most likely in late March. The Huskers’ spring game will take place on May 1.

Typically, the latest spring games occur in mid- to late-April. Given the circumstances of the 2020 season and the ongoing pandemic, spring practices and games will be all over the place within college football this year. For now, the Huskers are planning to play their spring game on May 1.

Most college football teams are undergoing a well-earned break after a turbulent 2020 season. When players return to campuses for winter conditioning, they’ll first have to enter a mandatory quarantine to reduce the risk of any team-wide outbreaks. Once quarantine is cleared, winter conditioning can begin.

The quarantine will cause a slight delay in college football program’s typical winter schedules. That means there’s a good chance spring practices and games get delayed this year. Delaying because of quarantine will be a mandatory step to ensure the health and safety of players this year.

Nebraska will likely be one of many programs within the sport this spring to delay practices and scrimmages.