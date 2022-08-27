Scott Frost Appears To Throw His Assistant Coaches Under The Bus

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

As if his onside kick call in the third quarter wasn't bad enough, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to call out his assistant coaches during Saturday's postgame press conference.

Frost questioned the offensive staff's creativity when it comes to calling plays.

"I think our offensive staff has to learn you've got to be a little more creative in this league," Frost said.

Some people think Frost is calling out Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who signed a contract with the Cornhuskers last December.

Whipple was the offensive coordinator at Pitt before coming over to Nebraska. Last season, he was in charge of an offense that averaged 41.4 points per game.

Nebraska's offense looked explosive at times this Saturday against Northwestern. However, that unit was unable to generate any points in the fourth quarter.

Casey Thompson finished his Nebraska debut with 354 passing yards, two total touchdowns and two interceptions.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Nebraska heading into next weekend's showdown with North Dakota. Frost simply can't afford to lose that game.