Scott Frost Sends A Clear Message Following Saturday’s Loss

Nebraska suffered arguably the most-disappointing loss of the Scott Frost era on Saturday.

A week after recording their first win of the season with a victory over Penn State, the Huskers were blown out at home by Illinois. The Huskers fell to the Illini, 41-23, on Saturday afternoon.

“I didn’t really see this coming… I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases,” Frost told reporters after the game. “It was almost like our team thought, ‘We won one game, we’re good.’”

Nebraska is now 1-3 on the season. The Huskers have three games remaining, with a road trip to Iowa this upcoming week.

While Frost is frustrated with his team’s performance on Saturday, he sent a clear message about the future. He believes in what he has in the locker room.

“We got what we need in that locker room to win. We need to bring it together,” Frost said.

While that’s a good message to send, it’s one Frost has sent a lot over his time at Nebraska. Eventually, the Huskers are going to need to show it on the field.

Nebraska will have a chance at a big win on Friday when the Huskers take on Iowa. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.