Scott Frost Comments On Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey

The Nebraska football program is one of many around the country to return to their “normal” activities heading into the 2020 season.

After missing out on spring practice, the team has a few months to gear up for the next campaign. One of the players head coach Scott Frost isn’t worried about is redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey.

Frost said McCaffrey has been one of the hardest-working players on the team. He also said he’s been hearing good things about McCaffrey’s throwing ability.

#Huskers coach Scott Frost is confident Luke McCaffrey will come along quickly. "All the reports I'm getting is he's whipping it around pretty good and it's a lot better than anybody has seen him throw." More from @swmckewonOWH: https://t.co/J0zCersQ7T — World-Herald Big Red (@OWHbigred) June 16, 2020

The former four-star recruit saw action in four games for the Huskers during the 2019 college football season.

His best performance came in a loss against Indiana. McCaffrey connected on 5-of-6 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Hoosiers.

In four games, he completed 9-of-12 passes for 142 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also showed off his dual-threat ability by rushing for 166 yards and a touchdown on just 24 carries.

McCaffrey hopes to push starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for the No. 1 job heading into 2020. No spring camp didn’t give the redshirt freshman a great chance to show the coaching staff he’s the team’s best option at quarterback.

However, he’ll have a few more weeks before the 2020 season to show he’s the guy.