The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Scott Frost Facing Criticism For Second Half Field Goal Decision

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on the field.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the field before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is feeling some heat from the football world after a questionable coaching decision in the third quarter of the team’s season opener vs. No. 5 Ohio State.

Down 24 in the second half, Frost elected to kick a field goal instead of going for the touchdown on 4th and goal. While the choice did cut the lead to a more doable three-possession game, a touchdown was the only realistic chance the Cornhuskers had of getting back into the game against a high-powered Buckeye offense.

This sarcastic tweet pretty much sums up the questionable play call:

In the grand scheme of things, the field goal meant very little. Either way, the game remained three possessions out of reach. All this did was ensure that the Cornhuskers wouldn’t have to go for two on every attempt if they were to storm back. Settling for three was a huge blow to the Nebraska offense that had worked their way inside the 10-yard-line.

Going into the 4th quarter the Buckeyes lead 38-17. Heisman contender Justin Fields has looked stellar through the first three quarters, going 17-of-18 on pass attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown. In fact, his only incompletion came on an end zone drop from one of his receivers.

With Fields and the Buckeye offense looming, it’s hard to see Nebraska making a comeback in this one — especially if they’re unwilling to take risks.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.