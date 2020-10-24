Scott Frost Facing Criticism For Second Half Field Goal Decision

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is feeling some heat from the football world after a questionable coaching decision in the third quarter of the team’s season opener vs. No. 5 Ohio State.

Down 24 in the second half, Frost elected to kick a field goal instead of going for the touchdown on 4th and goal. While the choice did cut the lead to a more doable three-possession game, a touchdown was the only realistic chance the Cornhuskers had of getting back into the game against a high-powered Buckeye offense.

This sarcastic tweet pretty much sums up the questionable play call:

Smart field goal by Scott Frost to bring Nebraska from "three touchdowns down in the second half" to "still three touchdowns down in the second half" — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 24, 2020

Down 26 and Scott Frost elects to kick a field goal at the Ohio State 4-yard line. That's why Nebraska is Nebraska. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 24, 2020

In the grand scheme of things, the field goal meant very little. Either way, the game remained three possessions out of reach. All this did was ensure that the Cornhuskers wouldn’t have to go for two on every attempt if they were to storm back. Settling for three was a huge blow to the Nebraska offense that had worked their way inside the 10-yard-line.

Going into the 4th quarter the Buckeyes lead 38-17. Heisman contender Justin Fields has looked stellar through the first three quarters, going 17-of-18 on pass attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown. In fact, his only incompletion came on an end zone drop from one of his receivers.

With Fields and the Buckeye offense looming, it’s hard to see Nebraska making a comeback in this one — especially if they’re unwilling to take risks.