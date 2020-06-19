The NCAA had to immediately shut down the spring season for sports teams due to health concerns. As a result, the majority of Division I programs had to rearrange their budget and ask coaches to take reduced salaries to stay afloat.

Nebraska didn’t ask Scott Frost to take a pay cut for the 2020 season, but it turns out he wants to donate a portion of his salary to the athletic department this year. Men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will also give some of his salary back to the school.

Frost released a statement about his decision, which will certainly help the school out financially during these incredibly tough times.

“This athletic department has been so important to my family for several decades,” Frost said. “Before I ever played or coached here, I was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan first. I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward.”

BREAKING: Nebraska football and men's basketball coaches Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg will donate a portion of their salaries back to the NU athletic department to aid during the coronavirus pandemic. The amount is not yet known and will be set as the budget is finalized. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) June 18, 2020

Gestures like this won’t go unnoticed by the fan base in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Although fans are getting impatient when it comes to on-field success, the reality is Frost was always going to need time to rebuild the program. In terms of being a leader though, he’s already showing that he can handle that aspect with actions like this.

It’s unknown how much money Frost will be donating to Nebraska for this year. That being said, he did make around $5 million for the 2019 season.

Kudos to Coach Frost for helping out the Cornhuskers this offseason.

[Nebraska Athletics]