Scott Frost Ended Press Conference With Message For Fans

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last night was another one ending in disappointment for Nebraska football fans.

The Huskers lost 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern to fall to 1-2 on the season. The loss was Nebraska's 31st in Scott Frost's 47 games as head coach.

Afterwards, a frustrated Frost spoke with the media, and at the end of his press conference, attempted to reach out to a battered Husker fan base.

"I appreciate the people that are with us," Frost told reporters.

A nice gesture, but rather empty at this point. The Huskers are down extremely bad, and it's tough to see Frost pulling them out of this hole.

Things won't get any easier next week, when Nebraska welcomes the 2-0 Oklahoma Sooners, who are ranked in the top 10, to Lincoln.