Scott Frost Explains Why Nebraska Passed On Bowl Game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had the opportunity to compete in a bowl game this past season, but the players voted against an extra game. On Thursday, head coach Scott Frost opened up about that decision.

Nebraska finished the 2020 season with a 3-5 record, capping it off with a 28-21 win at Rutgers. That record would’ve been short of the mark to reach a bowl game in a normal year, but the requirements were waived due to COVID-19.

Frost released a statement about the Cornhuskers’ decision to skip the bowl game in December, saying “This year has been a long grind and it is time for our guys to have a break, and the opportunity to spend Christmas and the holiday season with their family and friends.”

Although the offseason is finally here for college football, Frost provided some additional context as to why Nebraska passed up on the opportunity to play an extra game.

During an appearance on ‘Sports Nightly,’ Frost said “I would have loved to play in a bowl game but everyone was tired.” He alluded to this in his statement last month.

Talking on Sports Nightly, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said he "would have loved to play in a bowl game but everyone was tired." Frost and his wife went on vacation somewhere "warm and sunny." Frost also went deer hunting. #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) January 21, 2021

It would’ve been nice to see the Cornhuskers in a bowl game for the first time since 2016, but it’s tough to blame the players for getting tired in one of the craziest seasons of all time.

One thing is certain: Nebraska won’t skip a chance to play in a bowl game next season if the opportunity presents itself.