Scott Frost’s Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Ballot Revealed

Dabo Swinney’s final Coaches’ Poll top 25 ballot went viral this week, but the Clemson Tigers head coach wasn’t the only notable coach voting in the poll.

USA TODAY released the individual ballots of the coaches who voted in the poll.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was among those who voted in the poll. His ballot gave far more credit to Ohio State than Swinney’s did.

Here’s Frost’s final ballot:

Scott Frost, Nebraska 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Clemson 4. Texas A&M 5. Notre Dame 6. Cincinnati 7. Indiana 8. Oklahoma 9. Georgia 10. Northwestern 11. Iowa State 12. Iowa 13. Florida 14. Coastal Carolina 15. North Carolina 16. Brigham Young 17. Miami (Fla.) 18. North Carolina State 19. Oklahoma State 20. Liberty 21. San Jose State 22. Southern California 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 24. Tulsa 25. Army

But it was Swinney’s ballot that made most of the headlines.

Clemson’s head coach defended his top 25 ballot during an interview with ESPN.

“First of all, my vote don’t mean anything. But it means something to me, you know? It’s my poll. I do it. It creates a stir because we just so happen to be playing Ohio State. It has nothing to do with Ohio State — absolutely zero. You can change the name to Michigan or Georgia or Florida or Tennessee or Nebraska. Anytime you have a top-10 (ranking), it should be that special. This year it’s like really, really, really special and I wanted it to be that way. And so, I wanted to recognize the teams that played nine games or more. And so, if you didn’t play nine games, I just didn’t consider you for the Top 10. That’s why (the Buckeyes) were 11 (on Swinney’s Coaches Poll ballot),” Swinney said.

“Obviously, they’re a great team. They’re plenty good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship. But in my opinion, I don’t think that it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to win it all and one team has to play eight. What universe am I living in? And it has nothing to with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn’t think they were qualified, based on the number of games, versus all these other teams. … In my opinion — Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Cincinnati — they got punished for playing more games.”