Scott Frost Fires Back At P.J. Fleck’s “Culture” Comment

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck had some choice words for his team’s matchup against Nebraska after beating them this past week. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost didn’t particularly appreciate them.

Following the game, Fleck told the media that the Minnesota-Nebraska game result was “culture versus skill,” and his school had the better culture. But on Wednesday, Frost gave his rebuttal.

Speaking to the media, Frost admonished Fleck for taking a dig at Nebraska’s culture. He also pointed out that skill played a factor for Minnesota too, complimenting them for having many skilled players.

“Our culture has come 100 miles,” Frost said. “I think they have some skilled players, too, so I’m surprised to hear that.”

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, in response to PJ Fleck saying Saturday's result was "culture versus skill": "Our culture has come 100 miles… I think they have some skilled players, too, so I'm surprised to hear that."#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/jDB26SlNpf — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 20, 2021

Nebraska’s loss to Minnesota effectively ended any hope that the Huskers have of finishing the season with a winning record. At 3-5 and with tough games against Purdue, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Iowa still on the schedule, going 3-1 and reaching bowl eligibility seems like an impossible ask.

Whether the culture in Nebraska has “come 100 miles” or not, Frost’s efforts haven’t translated into wins. He’s just 15-25 as a head coach and just 10-21 in the Big Ten, and he may not match his previous year’s total of three conference wins this year either.

Nebraska are struggling for a variety of reasons that P.J. Fleck didn’t even touch on.

It’s up to Scott Frost, his staff and his players to turn that narrative around.