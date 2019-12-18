Scott Frost Getting Major Praise On The Recruiting Trail Right Now

There are a number of college programs that have been conspicuously silent on today’s National Signing Day. Nebraska is not one of them, though, and Scott Frost is getting praise for what he’s done on the recruiting trail this year.

The Huskers have picked up several four-star recruits today, and several more over the past few days, have seen their national rankings skyrocket as a result.

247Sports’ Director of Scouting Barton Simmons had especially high praise for what Nebraska has done.

On the CBS Sports HQ Signing Day Special, Simmons praised Frost and the Huskers for “closing strong” and called them one of the best stories of the past few days.

Via Husker247:

“They’re closing strong right now,” Simmons said. “Nebraska is certainly one of the stories right now, even over the last 48 hours, with how Nebraska has closed. Part of the reason I want to dig in is what’s happened over the last 30 minutes to an hour. Jaiden Francois, a Florida native and a guy that had been committed to Miami a couple different times, who is a really talented defensive back just committed to Nebraska. Not only did they land him. They landed a guy named Keyshawn Greene over the last few days, who they got on campus. Former Florida State commit. He’s a 6-foot-3 linebacker who runs a 4.49 forty. His senior film was phenomenal.”

Simmons further explained that Frost is now acquiring the kinds of players that helped him thrive at UCF.

“What you’re seeing in this Nebraska class, not just those two guys, but Omar Manning, maybe the best JUCO wide receiver in the country,” Simmons said. “We saw UCF under Scott Frost with all these athletes running around all over the place. They’re still there, even this year…”

Nebraska went 5-7 in 2019 – a marginal improvement from the previous two years – but far from the progress the school was expecting from Frost.

But at the recruiting level, Nebraska is doing about as well as a team can.

Will throw some other Big Ten thoughts here: Scott Frost did serious work on the trail this cycle. Nebraska was terrible and it didn’t seem to dent recruiting momentum much at all; they’ve closed on five four-star recruits recently and landed three of them today — Orion Sang (@orion_sang) December 18, 2019

247Sports currently ranks the Huskers’ 2020 class at No. 20 in the nation and the No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference.

If they continue recruiting at this clip, perhaps 2020 will be the year Frost and the Huskers are able to put it all together.