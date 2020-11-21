Scott Frost Is Getting Ripped For Nebraska’s Performance Today

Another week, another frustrating performance for the Nebraska football program.

The Huskers are coming off their first win of the season. Nebraska topped Penn State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. last weekend.

Nebraska was hoping to ride that momentum into another win on Saturday. The Huskers are hosting Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. This should be a very winnable game for Scott Frost’s program.

Unfortunately for the Huskers, it’s been anything but that.

Nebraska is trailing Illinois, 21-7, early in the second quarter. The Huskers have been sloppy on both sides of the football. This is not what you want to see if you’re a Nebraska fan.

Frost’s team should have made more improvements by this point in his tenure. The Huskers head coach is rightfully facing a lot of criticism on Saturday.

“We did all the raving about Scott Frost just so he can have a worse record than Mike Riley ? Make it make sense !!” one fan wrote.

“At the moment both Bill Callahan and Mike Riley have better records at Nebraska than Scott Frost. That’s unbelievable,” another fan added.

“I’ve said this for three years but if his name wasn’t Scott Frost, every Nebraska fan, administrator, and donor would be lining up to run this guy out of town. A bad football coach is a bad football coach no matter who he played quarterback for,” another fan wrote.

There’s still a lot of time left in today’s game, but the Huskers need to get working in a hurry.