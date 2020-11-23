Scott Frost Gives Blunt Assessment Of Nebraska’s Quarterbacks

Nebraska were stunned at home by Illinois this past week, with three Luke McCaffrey interceptions contributing mightily to the 41-23 loss. The performance brought renewed questions about the QB situation to head coach Scott Frost.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Frost made it clear that Luke McCaffrey is “the future” at the QB position. However, he admitted McCaffrey’s struggles against the Illini have opened the door for Adrian Martinez to start again.

“There’s no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey is the future around here,” Frost said. He added that if Adrian Martinez gives the Cornhuskers the best chance to win, he’ll go with Martinez.

He’ll need to make that decision quickly, though. Nebraska heads to Iowa City in just a couple of days for a midday Friday tilt with Heroes Trophy rival Iowa.

Scott Frost on the quarterbacks: "There’s no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey’s the future here." But the coach said Nebraska has to consider the current situation. If Adrian Martinez gives the Huskers their best chance to win, they'll go with him Friday, Frost said. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 23, 2020

Adrian Martinez opened the season as the starter, but struggles against Ohio State and Northwestern saw him benched. McCaffrey came in and got Nebraska their first win of the season in Week 11 against Penn State.

But against Illinois, McCaffrey went 15 of 27 for 134 yards and three interceptions but had 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

There’s clearly a lot of work still be done at the QBs position – for both McCaffrey and Martinez. Their final three games are no cakewalks. They have road games against Iowa and Purdue followed by their home finale against Minnesota.

We’ll find out very quickly just how committed Frost really is to McCaffrey if he continues to struggle.