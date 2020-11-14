Scott Frost Had Message For McKenzie Milton This Week

Two years ago, UCF star quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a devastating leg injury during a college football game.

After undergoing surgery, doctors were able to restore blood flow to his leg and save his life in the process. The question wasn’t whether he’d ever play football again, it was whether or not he’d walk again.

Two years later, he’s running the scout team at UCF. It’s been a remarkable recovery for Milton, who has made it very clear he wants to be around the game of football – whether it means on the field or on the sideline with a headset on.

Former UCF coach Scott Frost said he and Milton talk often about Milton going to coach at Nebraska, where Frost currently is the head coach.

“[He] wants to be a coach and we’ve talked a lot, when he’s ready to be a coach, he’s going to come and help us in Nebraska I think and he’ll certainly have the opportunity to if he wants to,” Frost said about Milton Thursday evening on Husker Sports Network. “He’s just the type of guy you want around because of who he is and the energy he brings.”

#Huskers head coach Scott Frost said Thursday on the radio if #UCF QB McKenzie Milton is interested in coaching at Nebraska once he's finished playing, "he’ll certainly have the opportunity to if he wants to." https://t.co/tSKl41c95T — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 13, 2020

Milton made it clear he wanted to come back and play the sport he loves.

However, if there isn’t a future in the NFL for the quarterback, there is a future on the Nebraska sideline for him.