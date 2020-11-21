Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Saturday’s Loss

On Saturday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers had a chance to keep their winning streak going.

After a win over Penn State last weekend, it looked like the Huskers finally had some momentum. Unfortunately, the team got punched in the mouth this afternoon against Illinois.

Nebraska turned the ball over three times and were called for seven penalties on the afternoon. Those mistakes helped Illinois to a 41-23 victory over the Huskers.

Following the loss, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had a brutally honest comment about his team’s performance.

“I didn’t really see this coming,” he said. “I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases. It was almost like our team thought, ‘We won one game, we’re good.'”

Nebraska moved to 1-3 on the season with the loss and might not bee favored to win any of the team’s three remaining games against Iowa, Purdue and Minnesota.

It’s been a rough season for Scott Frost and company, who thought they would be able to compete for the top spot on the Big Ten West.

Instead, the Huskers will be lucky to finish the season with a winning record – or even at least two wins.

Next up for Nebraska is a trip to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes who are finding some momentum of their own over the past few weeks.