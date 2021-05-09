Scott Frost Has Encouraging Update On Nebraska’s Roster

It’s safe to say that the 2021 college football season is a massive one for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Huskers.

Frost was brought to Nebraska to get the Huskers back to an elite level. So far, though, that hasn’t happened. The Huskers haven’t even been a bowl team under Frost, who was among the hottest names in the coaching world before leaving UCF for Lincoln, Nebraska.

While it’s been a struggle for Frost so far, perhaps the 2021 college football season will be the breakthrough year.

It’s been an encouraging offseason for the Huskers, who have reportedly looked good in practice. Of course, the only thing that matters is the results on the field come the regular season.

Still, Frost revealed a promising update on his roster earlier this week. He believes this is the fastest team he’s had at Nebraska.

“We’re faster than we’ve ever been,” Frost told reporters this week.

Whether or not that will translate into promising results on the field remains to be seen.

Nebraska is scheduled to open the 2021 college football season on Saturday, Aug. 28 against Illinois.