Scott Frost Has Honest Admission About Onside Kick Call

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska had a 28-17 lead over Northwestern with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. For some inexplicable reason, head coach Scott Frost dialed up an onside kick.

Northwestern recovered the onside kick, giving Pat Fitzgerald's squad a short field. The Wildcats didn't squander that opportunity, scoring a touchdown to cut the Cornhuskers' lead down to 28-24.

On the ensuing drive, Nebraska had to punt the ball back to Northwestern. It felt like all the momentum the Cornhuskers built early on in the second half went away because of the onside kick.

Following the heartbreaking loss to Northwestern, Frost took full responsibility for the onside kick. He also admit that he wouldn't make that call again if he had a do-over.

"If I did it over, I wouldn't make the call," Frost told reporters, via Amie Just of HuskerExtra.

Frost will have to deal with backlash regarding that decision for at least the next few days.

Nebraska will try to capture its first win of the season on Sept. 3 against North Dakota.