Scott Frost Has Honest Criticism For Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez

On Saturday afternoon, Nebraska hosts Penn State in a battle of two programs looking for their first win of the 2020 season.

It’s been a rough start to the season for both programs. However, they will both have the chance to right the ship this weekend in a must-win game.

One of the biggest problems plaguing the Huskers this season has been the inconsistent play of the team’s quarterbacks – namely Adrian Martinez. He has completed fewer than 58-percent of his passes with one interception and no touchdowns on the year.

On Thursday night, Nebraska coach Scott Frost spoke with reporters about the team’s struggles this season and the upcoming game against Penn State. During the press conference, Frost spoke honestly about his quarterback.

“There’s just been a little too much hesitation at times,” Frost said of Martinez.

Frost on Martinez: "There's just been a little too much hesitation at times." — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 13, 2020

After an incredible freshman season, Martinez was a darkhorse for the Heisman Trophy entering the 2019 college football season.

However, the quarterback suffered a significant drop off, throwing for seven fewer touchdowns with one more interception. His completion rate also dropped from 64.6-percent as a freshman to 59.4-percent as a sophomore.

Unfortunately, Martinez has continued to struggle and his completion percentage now sits at a meager 57.1-percent. He’ll need to find more consistency if he wants to lead Nebraska back to relevance in the near future.

Nebraska and Penn State kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET.