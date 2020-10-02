Scott Frost Has Interesting Comment On Playing 2020 CFB Season

Scott Frost met with the media on Friday for the first time since fall camp began. During his press conference, the Nebraska head coach made an odd remark about the 2020 season.

Over the past few months, Frost has made it abundantly clear that his team is eager to play football this year. The Big Ten’s decision to start the season on Oct. 24 is a huge win for the Cornhuskers, but there is still a ton of obstacles in their way.

Due to the abundance of players on his roster, Frost said Nebraska is “working through” issues regarding the conference’s daily limit for antigen tests. By rule, only 170 players and staff can get tested per day.

Frost acknowledged this is an issue that won’t affect every school, saying “Obviously, a limit on the roster affects us more than it would any team in the country.”

Despite all the hurdles they’ll have to overcome, Frost has no doubt in his mind that his team will be ready to play football. In fact, he said Nebraska will play a game in Uzbekistan if it has to.

At first glance this is a really bizarre statement from Frost. However, he’s just trying to say that his players will be ready to play regardless of the situation.

Nebraska will start the 2020 season on the road against Ohio State. It’ll be quite the test for Frost’s squad, as they’ll be tasked with keeping Justin Fields and Chris Olave in check.