Scott Frost Has Lofty Comparison For Nebraska Quarterback Recruit

Nebraska may have secured its quarterback of the future on National Signing Day as Scott Frost successfully brought three-star Richard Torres into the fold. And Frost has high hopes for Torres.

In an interview with BTN, Frost asserted that Torres didn’t get the level of recruiting attention he deserved to. He praised Torres for his arm talent and went as bold as to compare him to former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who Frost once recruited.

“We’re very cautious about QBs and I always have been about guys we bring in,” Frost said, via Saturday Tradition. “Rich is a guy that I think didn’t get recruited as much as he deserved to.

“When you put his highlight tape on and watch the arm talent, it’s special. He’s a guy we’re probably going to be putting it up in the air a bit more and we need guys to do that. We’re really excited about his potential. Some of the things that he did throwing the football remind me of when I recruited Justin Herbert to Oregon and I think they have similar arms.”

Frost is certainly right about Torres being lightly recruited. 247Sports rates Torres as the No. 930 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 59 quarterback in the nation and the No. 129 prospect from the state of Texas.

Richard Torres will have huge shoes to fill if Scott Frost gives him the starting job from the get go. He’s replacing Adrian Martinez, who just left Nebraska as one of the top five passers in school history.

Even if Torres isn’t the freshman starter, the team’s depth means he’ll likely be counted on sooner rather than later.

But Frost seems to have the utmost confidence in him. Maybe Torres is the next Justin Herbert…