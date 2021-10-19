Scott Frost Has Telling Admission On Adrian Martinez

The Spun

Over the weekend, the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another loss, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Gophers.

During the loss, quarterback Adrian Martinez struggled en route to a 30-23 defeat. A day after the loss, head coach Scott Frost said on his television show that Martinez has been playing “a little beat up.”

Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald tweeted out some of Frost’s comments from Sunday’s show.

“Scott Frost says on his TV show that Adrian Martinez is ‘playing a little beat up’ and started the game a ‘little jittery’ and ‘missed a couple he normally would make’ on the first drive,” McKewon wrote.

Martinez finished the game completing 18-of-33 for 241 yards and a touchdown. He was hit multiple times in the backfield and actually ended up with negative 17 yards on the ground as a result – sack yardage is included.

The senior quarterback thrown for 1,995 yards and 10 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions. He’s completing over 64-percent of his passes and has taken care of the football better this season. He’s also rushed for 433 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, if he doesn’t put together a complete game, the Huskers have very little chance of winning. The road doesn’t get any easier for Nebraska as the team faces three ranked teams in its last four games.

