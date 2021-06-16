The Spun

Scott Frost Has Telling Admission On Transfer Portal

nebraska head coach scott frost before a gameLINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches warm ups before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has never been afraid to speak his mind. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise college football fans that he was brutally honest about the current state of the transfer portal.

During a press conference this Wednesday, Frost told the public that he believes there’s tampering going on across the country when it comes to landing marquee transfers.

“The ones you really want in the portal, they already know where they’re going before they enter the portal,” Frost said.

If this is true, that’s obviously not a great look for the sport.

Frost also didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on the Luke McCaffrey saga. The former Cornhuskers quarterback has transferred twice this year.

When talking about the transfer portal, Frost said “Heck, we had one leave that’s already leaving where he went and he’s on to the next place.” It doesn’t take a genius to find out who Frost is referring to.

McCaffrey won’t be the only player who struggles to find a new home. At least that’s what Frost believes.

“Buckle up because this isn’t the last time you’re going to see this happening.”

The transfer portal has become such an integral part of how college football teams build their rosters. Coaches will have to adjust their ways, regardless if they like the portal or not.


