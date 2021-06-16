Scott Frost Has Telling Admission On Transfer Portal

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has never been afraid to speak his mind. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise college football fans that he was brutally honest about the current state of the transfer portal.

During a press conference this Wednesday, Frost told the public that he believes there’s tampering going on across the country when it comes to landing marquee transfers.

“The ones you really want in the portal, they already know where they’re going before they enter the portal,” Frost said.

If this is true, that’s obviously not a great look for the sport.

Scott Frost is talking here in Kearney about the transfer portal. “The ones you really want in the portal, they already know where they’re going before they enter the portal.” It’s “tampering and illegal,” he said, but it’s happening. pic.twitter.com/3mGmyWgRDP — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) June 16, 2021

Frost also didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on the Luke McCaffrey saga. The former Cornhuskers quarterback has transferred twice this year.

When talking about the transfer portal, Frost said “Heck, we had one leave that’s already leaving where he went and he’s on to the next place.” It doesn’t take a genius to find out who Frost is referring to.

Frost on the transfer portal: "Heck, we had one leave that's already leaving where he went and he's on to the next place." — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) June 16, 2021

McCaffrey won’t be the only player who struggles to find a new home. At least that’s what Frost believes.

“Buckle up because this isn’t the last time you’re going to see this happening.”

The transfer portal has become such an integral part of how college football teams build their rosters. Coaches will have to adjust their ways, regardless if they like the portal or not.