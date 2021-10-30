Scott Frost Getting Crushed Once Again After Latest Nebraska Loss

Another week, another horrendous loss by Nebraska. It’s time for the Scott Frost era to come to an end.

The Cornhuskers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers 28-23 on Saturday afternoon, falling to 3-6 in the process. Becoming bowl-game eligible now seems impossible.

Nebraska has remaining games versus Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa. Frost and the Huskers will have to win all three to reach the postseason. Good luck.

Nebraska fans are fed up with Frost – as if they weren’t already. It’s probably time for the Huskers to move on.

Nebraska fans are calling for the firing of Scott Frost following Saturday’s disappointing outcome.