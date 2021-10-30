Scott Frost Getting Crushed Once Again After Latest Nebraska Loss

Another week, another horrendous loss by Nebraska. It’s time for the Scott Frost era to come to an end.
The Cornhuskers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers 28-23 on Saturday afternoon, falling to 3-6 in the process. Becoming bowl-game eligible now seems impossible.
Nebraska has remaining games versus Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa. Frost and the Huskers will have to win all three to reach the postseason. Good luck.
Nebraska fans are fed up with Frost – as if they weren’t already. It’s probably time for the Huskers to move on.
Final. pic.twitter.com/4teeaBGatk
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 30, 2021
Nebraska fans are calling for the firing of Scott Frost following Saturday’s disappointing outcome.
“Will forever be a Scott Frost fan but I think it’s time to turn the page,” a fan said. “This team has no fight and does not know how to win. There should be no excuses.”
“I really want Scott frost to succeed I think he’s a great guy and I hate that he’s going through this but something’s gotta change. It’s the same thing over and over again,” another fan added.
“Scott Frost needs to resign—it’s done—his arrogance is intoxicating,” one fan complained.
To make matters worse, Frost said after the game that he doesn’t have any answers as to why Nebraska keeps losing.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost: “There’s no new answers. We’ll look for them. We’ll always look for ways to get better.”
— Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 30, 2021
Yikes.
Here’s the harsh reality surrounding Nebraska football: nothing’s going to change with Frost at the helm. He’s been in Lincoln long enough to know what we should expect from the Huskers.
It looks like Frost will once again fail to lead Nebraska to a bowl game. That’s inexcusable and should call into question his employment.