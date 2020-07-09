CFB Writer Getting Crushed For Scott Frost Hot Seat Ranking

Earlier this week, CBS Sports analyst Dennis Dodd released his annual hot seat rankings. The most surprising coach on the list has to be Scott Frost, who has only been with the Nebraska Cornhuskers for two years.

“It almost hurts. Frost is better than this. Nebraska should be better than this,” Dodd said. “JD Spielman was heading toward being the program’s career-leading receiver before transferring. If Frost (a native son) can’t get it done, who can? A bowl game — at least — is needed.”

Frost currently owns a 9-15 record as the head coach of the Cornhuskers. That’s not an ideal start by any means, but the program wasn’t in great shape when he first arrived on campus.

Although there will certainly be pressure on Frost to bring Nebraska back to prominence, the fan base in Lincoln appears to have his back. Plenty of fans put Dodd on blast for even thinking about Frost being on the hot seat after just two seasons.

Frost was placed in the “Win or be fired” category.

Here are a few responses from Nebraska fans:

No way Scott Frost is anything higher than a 3, especially in a year where it's doubtful any program will be flipping coaches. Frost received a contract extension and is stacking up back-to-back-to-back quality recruiting classes. This is a long build-out with sustainability. — No Place Like (@Cty2CtyLyle) July 8, 2020

You misspelled "fine" in your notes, Dennis. Scott Frost is FINE at Nebraska. Not a five. Not even a 2. — Scott Alan Johnson (@ScotAlanJohnson) July 8, 2020

Nebraska’s hopes of becoming a contender in the Big Ten rely heavily on the production it receives from its starting quarterback. Adrian Martinez didn’t take the strides many fans thought he would in 2019.

Eventually, fans in Lincoln will run out of patience if they don’t start seeing results. That isn’t the case right now though, as Frost clearly has support from the Cornhusker community.