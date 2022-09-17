Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same.

Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners.

Perhaps interim coach Mickey Joseph will get Nebraska back in the win column sooner than later. For now though, the college football world is unleashing tweets about Scott Frost.

"Scott Frost would not have gotten boat-raced like this," Alex Kirshner tweeted. "He would've had a 3-point lead in the fourth quarter and then sent out the punt team with nine men on the field to give up a 78-yard touchdown return to lose by 4."

"I see Nebraska is really moving on from the Scott Frost era," Matt Brown said. "Now, instead of losing in excruciating fashion late in the fourth quarter, they'll simply lose by a lot."

"Well, I'm sure glad Trev Alberts spent that extra $8 million to get rid of Scott Frost before the Oklahoma game," Brad Dickson wrote. "That's worked out about as well as when he got rid of the UNO wrestling program."

The second half of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game will resume on FOX.

We're expecting to see more Scott Frost tweets in the next hour or so.