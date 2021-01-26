The Spun

Scott Frost Facing Major Criticism After Latest Transfer News

Scott Frost is 12-20 as head coach of Nebraska football, with a brutal 9-17 Big Ten record. It looks like he’ll be back for the 2021 season, but it may be without some of the most important players he expected to be on the roster.

Earlier this month, running back Wan’Dale Robinson announced his transfer. He has been one of Nebraska’s most important weapons on offense, with 1,494 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage in his two seasons in Lincoln. He cited family reasons for the decision.

Now, quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who just finished his second year in Lincoln as well, is looking to leave the Huskers. He enters the transfer portal, alongside wide receiver Kade Warner and offensive lineman Will Farniok. He is also the second McCaffrey brother to enter the portal this offseason, joining Michigan football’s Dylan McCaffrey.

After some light playing time in 2019, McCaffrey played in seven games for the Huskers this fall, making two starts. He threw for 466 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions, along with 364 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Many expected him to challenge to be the full-time starter in 2021, after he shared time with Adrian Martinez this fall, but now he’s heading elsewhere. Fans are not happy with what has gone down in the last few years, and patience in Scott Frost is running out quickly.

The McCaffrey news comes just days after Scott Frost confirmed that Nebraska would be retaining its coaching staff from this year’s 3-5 campaign. This is definitely not the kind of change that many Huskers fans were looking for within the program.

A few short years ago, landing Nebraska football alumnus Scott Frost was widely seen as a coup for the Huskers. He had UCF rolling with an undefeated record, and was probably the hottest coaching candidate in the entire sport.

This may be the greatest example yet, that you never know if a hire is going to work out, no matter how good it may look on paper.


