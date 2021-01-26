Scott Frost Facing Major Criticism After Latest Transfer News

Scott Frost is 12-20 as head coach of Nebraska football, with a brutal 9-17 Big Ten record. It looks like he’ll be back for the 2021 season, but it may be without some of the most important players he expected to be on the roster.

Earlier this month, running back Wan’Dale Robinson announced his transfer. He has been one of Nebraska’s most important weapons on offense, with 1,494 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage in his two seasons in Lincoln. He cited family reasons for the decision.

Now, quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who just finished his second year in Lincoln as well, is looking to leave the Huskers. He enters the transfer portal, alongside wide receiver Kade Warner and offensive lineman Will Farniok. He is also the second McCaffrey brother to enter the portal this offseason, joining Michigan football’s Dylan McCaffrey.

After some light playing time in 2019, McCaffrey played in seven games for the Huskers this fall, making two starts. He threw for 466 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions, along with 364 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Many expected him to challenge to be the full-time starter in 2021, after he shared time with Adrian Martinez this fall, but now he’s heading elsewhere. Fans are not happy with what has gone down in the last few years, and patience in Scott Frost is running out quickly.

Fire Scott Frost https://t.co/PRmLLpDA6C — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) January 26, 2021

Very curious about Nebraska next year: Guys, who transferred: Wan'Dale Robinson- Face of Program. Team Spokesman for $155M practice facility. Luke McCaffery- “There's no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey is the future around here."- Scott Frost Kade Warner- Team Captain. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 26, 2021

Scott Frost: “We’re gonna have a good year in 2021” Literally all of his players: pic.twitter.com/BigdHVKbeC https://t.co/TPT0e8A8CP — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) January 26, 2021

The McCaffrey news comes just days after Scott Frost confirmed that Nebraska would be retaining its coaching staff from this year’s 3-5 campaign. This is definitely not the kind of change that many Huskers fans were looking for within the program.

Scott Frost bout to hit the portal too https://t.co/XI5dLRNGCP — Joe Broback (@joebroback) January 26, 2021

So now, not only does Scott Frost have a 12-20 record through three seasons — one of the worst winning percentages in school history — but he can’t even keep his best players in Lincoln. What a disaster. — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) January 26, 2021

A few short years ago, landing Nebraska football alumnus Scott Frost was widely seen as a coup for the Huskers. He had UCF rolling with an undefeated record, and was probably the hottest coaching candidate in the entire sport.

This may be the greatest example yet, that you never know if a hire is going to work out, no matter how good it may look on paper.