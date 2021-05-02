Scott Frost Identifies Major Area Of Improvement For Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers wrapped up their spring football season this weekend with the return of the program’s annual spring game. For the first time in over a year, faithful fans streamed into Memorial Stadium to watch their beloved team take the field.

According to Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald, nearly 40 percent of the seats were filled in Lincoln on Saturday, as a crowd of 36,406 was treated to Nebraska’s exhibition. The game went down to the wire, with Adrian Martinez’s White team winning on a late game touchdown.

The upcoming fall campaign for the Cornhuskers will be an important one but fourth-year head coach Scott Frost is optimistic with his team’s progress this offseason. He pointed to two position groups in particular that he’s seen improve this spring: the offensive line and the defensive line.

“I think we’ve improved everywhere, but up front on both sides, I’ve been very pleased,” Frost said on Big Ten Network, per Saturday Tradition. “We’re playing really physical in spring ball. We really grounded them. We had a physical spring, and I’m really pleased with how both fronts reacted to that and got better.”

Scott Frost ‘very pleased’ with Nebraska’s improvement on offensive, defensive lines https://t.co/Vaj6jmjRjh — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) May 2, 2021

Any football coach will say that winning the battle in the trenches translates to winning games, so Frost should be pleased with the development of his linemen this spring. Nebraska could use steadier play up front after it’s been an area of weakness in recent years.

Frost still has a few months to prepare his team for the 2021 campaign and he’ll want to use ever second he can. The Cornhuskers are 12-20 with the former UCF coach at the helm and haven’t made a bowl game since 2016. If Nebraska doesn’t show improvement next fall, Frost could be on his way out of Lincoln.

But, if the offensive and defensive lines are improving, the Cornhuskers should be in much better shape for the start of the 2021 season.