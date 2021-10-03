Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Saturday Night’s Win

After two-straight near misses against ranked opponents, Nebraska dominated Northwestern on Saturday night. It was an encouraging performance for the Huskers and head coach Scott Frost.

Nebraska jumped on the outmanned Wildcats right from the start, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Huskers later led 35-7 at halftime and 49-7 after three quarters.

After his team had closed out a 56-7 victory to even its record at 3-3, Frost spoke with the Big Ten Network on the field and delivered his assessment of the blowout win.

“This is how it’s supposed to look,” Frost said. “Our guys have been hunting for three weeks and we just haven’t got it done. But this is kind of what it would look like if we put it all together. We just need more of these.”

"This is how it's supposed to look." — Scott Frost, on @HuskerFBNation's 56-7 win over Northwestern pic.twitter.com/ey50no5HoB — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 3, 2021

Frost has certainly taken a lot of criticism this season, particularly after his team dropped its season opener against Illinois. But the Huskers rebounded with easy wins over Buffalo and Fordham and then gave Oklahoma and Michigan State all they could handle.

The hope for Big Red fans is that last night’s performance can provide a springboard of sorts into next week’s game: a date with No. 14 Michigan at Memorial Stadium in primetime.

If Nebraska can spring an upset in that contest, there will once again be significant buzz around the program.