Scott Frost Named 'Primary Candidate' For College Football Job

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the field before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It hasn't taken very long for Scott Frost to become a popular coaching candidate once again.

This past weekend, USF fired head coach Jeff Scott. He had an underwhelming 4-26 record with the Bulls.

Ever since Scott was relieved of his duties, Jon Gruden has been mentioned as a potential replacement for South Florida.

Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel, however, thinks Frost should be the "primary candidate" for the USF job.

"Forget these ridiculous reports about USF hiring Jon Gruden, the Bulls should target one primary candidate - and his name is Scott Frost," Bianchi wrote.

Bianchi is not the only person who believes USF should hire Frost. Countless fans are linking the former Nebraska coach to this job opening.

Frost had a disappointing run at Nebraska, no one will deny that. On the other hand, we can't ignore how successful he was last time he coached a team in the American Athletic Conference.

In two seasons at UCF, Frost had a 19-7 record. It was such an impressive stretch for him that he was considered a no-brainer hire for Nebraska.

Perhaps a return to the AAC would benefit Frost.