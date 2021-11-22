Scott Frost Names 1 Big Key For Nebraska On Friday

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to try and end the season on a positive note, but a tough challenge awaits.

Nebraska is coming off another crushing loss. The Huskers fell to the Wisconsin Badgers 35-28 last Saturday. To make matters worse, Adrian Martinez got injured during the game and will miss this Friday.

Down a starting quarterback and with not much to play for, Frost has to find a way to motivate his players. He may have found the key to doing so.

Frost explained during his press conference on Monday that the key to beating Iowa this Saturday is limiting mistakes and winning the turnover battle. It’s not rocket science, but if the Huskers take care of the football they should be in good shape.

“I think they do a good job in all three phases,” Frost said of Iowa. “Kirk does a great job, Brian (Ferentz, the OC) does a great job with the offense. You have to beat them, they’re not going to lose the game.”

He’s not wrong.

In games Iowa has won this season, it’s won the turnover battle. In two losses, the Hawkeyes coughed up the ball seven times compared to forcing just one turnover.

There’s no doubt Scott Frost will be emphasizing ball security to his players the rest of this week. It could turn out to be the difference between winning and losing.

Frost and the Huskers battle the Iowa Hawkeyes this Friday.