Scott Frost Announces Nebraska Running Back Won’t Return

Running back Sevion Morrison, a former four-star recruit, will not be back with the Nebraska football program, Scott Frost announced Monday.

Morrison, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, did not play at Nebraska as a freshman in 2020 as he dealt with injuries and COVID-19. This season, he carried the ball 30 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

Morrison found the end zone twice in the Cornhuskers’ win over Fordham on September 4 and also scored in a blowout victory over Northwestern in October. He did not dress for Nebraska’s last game against Ohio State two weeks ago and last played against Minnesota on October 16.

“I love all these kids,” Frost said today via Omaha’s 3News Now. “I love Sev. Not everybody can play. This is the way college football is going to be. I’ll certainly bend over backwards to try to help anybody that’s been here and does things the right way. We’re going to lose some and get some back. That’s the way it’s going to be every year.”

Nebraska (3-7) has already clinched its fifth-straight losing season and fourth under Frost. The school announced last Monday that despite his struggles, Frost will be back in 2022 under a reworked contract.

Coming off a bye, the Cornhuskers will take on No. 18 Wisconsin in Madison this Saturday.