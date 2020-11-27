Scott Frost and the Nebraska Huskers fell to 1-4 today, losing to rival Iowa 26-20. It is the latest in what has been a serious season to forget for Nebraska football.

After the game, he revealed an important message he had for his team after the loss. Even with the brutal record, he says he isn’t “embarrassed” to coach the team, and is still proud of them.

“We’ve got to button things up and do things right all the time so two or three plays that cost us the game don’t happen,” he said after the loss, per Derek Peterson.

“We played too well on defense to give them the field position they had,” Frost added. Nebraska actually outgained Iowa 338 to 322 in total offense today.

Frost: "I told the guys in the locker room afterwards, I'm not embarrassed to coach this team" but says the Huskers have to "button things up" to win games like this. "We played too well on defense to give them the field position they had." — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 27, 2020

The field position battle was a major factor in Iowa’s favor. The Hawkeyes only started inside their own 30-yard line one time, and had two scoring drives that began on the Nebraska side of the 50-yard line.

Frost is now 10-19, with a 7-16 Big Ten record with Nebraska football. His predecessor Mike Riley was fired with a 19-19 record with the Huskers.

There isn’t a ton of time to turn things around for Scott Frost and his Huskers. The team has just two games left on the schedule: at Purdue and vs. Minnesota. Even if the team will be understandably reluctant to make a change this year, after three losing seasons, there will be serious pressure on Frost in 2021.