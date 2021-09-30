Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He made it clear that Martinez is fine and is going to play against the Wildcats.

“I’ve heard some of the rumors… Ridiculous rumors. He probably has lupus and leprosy and smallpox and all these other things. He’s fine. He’s going to play.”

Martinez had 244 passing yards and completed 70-percent of his passes against the Spartans last week. But he’s also been sacked 12 times in the last two games.

It wouldn’t be shocking if the beating catches up to Martinez at some point this year.

"I've heard some of the rumors… Ridiculous rumors. He probably has lupus and leprosy and smallpox and all these other things. He's fine. He's going to play." -Scott Frost on the health of Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/tDBMtdhMJq — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 30, 2021

Adrian Martinez has been one of the Big Ten’s top offensive players this year. Martinez has 1,261 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions through five games.

Unfortunately, his production hasn’t translated to wins against any of Nebraska’s Power Five opponents yet. They’ve lost to Illinois, Oklahoma and Michigan State.

Scott Frost is starting to feel the heat as his Huskers are 2-3 this season. But Nebraska plays four of its next five games at home, so they should at least have the crowd on their side for this upcoming stretch of games.

Will Adrian Martinez continue to excel for the Huskers this season? And will his strong play translate into enough wins for a bowl game?