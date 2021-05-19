Where CBS Sports Ranks Scott Frost Among Power Five Head Coaches

In a few short years, Nebraska‘s Scott Frost has gone from the top candidate for a major head coaching job, to a guy coaching for his job at his alma mater. Nebraska football probably needs a real breakthrough year, after three straight losing seasons under Frost.

To be fair, he inherited a pretty hollowed out roster after the Mike Riley era turned very sour by the end. Still, this is the head coach that turned UCF from a team without a win to an undefeated program in a few short years. While expectations of Frost were high at Nebraska, most figured he could at least get to a 7-8 win range in a few years.

Instead, the team has fallen short of a bowl for three straight years. He is 12-20 at Nebraska, with a 9-17 Big Ten record, winning exactly three conference games every year. The Huskers have finished in fifth place in the Big Ten West each year of his coaching tenure so far.

CBS Sports is rolling out its annual rankings of Power Five head coaches this week. Scott Frost has had a precipitous fall in these rankings, plummeting 22 spots in two years. This offseason, he comes in at No. 47 among the 65 Power Five head coaches.

It's Coach Ranking SZN! As we do every spring, we ranked the 65 Power Five coaches. Here are 26-65: https://t.co/Zz9TlYVv9g — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 18, 2021

Frost slides in one spot ahead the similarly embattled Clay Helton at USC, and behind Steve Sarkisian, former USC and Washington head coach who has gone through the Nick Saban reclamation program and now has the enormous Texas job. From Tom Fornelli:

“Only two coaches fell further in this year’s rankings than Frost, and the 13 spots he drops this season are tacked onto the nine he fell last year. That’s 22 spots in two years for a coach widely viewed as a “no-doubt, home-run hire” at Nebraska. Well, he’s 12-20 in three seasons with the Cornhuskers, and that 13-0 season at UCF just seems further away with every loss.”

Earlier this spring, athletic director Bill Moos said that eight or nine wins was a “realistic expectation” for the 2021 season. Scott Frost clearly has his work cut out for him.

[CBS Sports]