Scott Frost Makes Troubling Admission Following Illinois Loss

The hits keep coming for Scott Frost and Nebraska football. In what probably looked like the easiest win on the schedule preseason, the team fell at home to Illinois this afternoon, 41-23.

The Huskers fall to 1-3 with the loss. Entering today’s game, it looked like the Huskers had a very good shot at moving to 2-2 on the season, after last weekend’s win over Penn State. The Illini, who were 16.5-point underdogs entering the game, had other thoughts.

Illinois outgained Nebraska by 98 yards on the afternoon, rolling up 490 total yards on the Blackshirts defense. Even more troubling, the Huskers gave the ball away five times, while Illinois played clean football. It is very hard to beat anyone with that kind of turnover margin.

After the game, Frost had a pretty troubling admission. He said he didn’t see this kind of game coming for the Huskers, and said that the execution on the field was “embarrassing,” per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost: "I didn't really see this coming… I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases. "It was almost like our team thought, 'We won one game, we're good.'" — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 21, 2020

Nebraska has really struggled to turn a corner, in what is year three of the Frost era. He’s staying positive, and does believe that the culture has changed, but acknowledged that it was hard to sell that idea with how the team played today.

Scott Frost said the Huskers were lackadaisical today: "We’ve had to change culture… I feel like we’ve come a long way, but it sure didn’t feel like it today. The results are going to come when their expectations and effort are aligned." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 21, 2020

Scott Frost is a Nebraska football alum, and the program fought hard to get him. When at UCF, he was probably the hottest coaching candidate out there after leading the Knights to an undefeated season. He’s going to get as much rope as any struggling coach in the country. It is also hard to know how much to pin on any coach this year, with all of the unique challenges that it presents.

Barring something really unforeseen, he isn’t going anywhere this year, but there will be significant pressure on Frost and the Huskers in 2021 if this year doesn’t turn around in a major way.