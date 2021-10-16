Scott Frost Reacts To Another Extremely Close Loss

For the fifth time this season, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a loss in a one-possession game today.

This trend isn’t just limited to 2021. With Saturday’s 30-23 loss to Minnesota, Frost is now 5-17 in games decided by less than one possession since he took over as head coach in 2018.

Nebraska outscored the Golden Gophers 14-9 in the second half, but a slow start to the game meant the Cornhuskers were fighting from behind for most of the contest. Frost addressed this issue in a postgame press conference, saying it’s about the “little details” and he’s “tired of saying it.”

“We needed more juice obviously in the first half,” he said. “…We lost a lot of one-on-one battles in the first half.”

“Little details got us beat. I know the guys are tired of hearing that, I’m tired of saying that.”

With just three points in the first quarter and six in the second, Frost’s offense was outscored 21-9 in the first half. Though quarterback Adrian Martinez finished the game with a solid stat line of 241 yards and one touchdown on 18/33 passing, it was too little too late for the Huskers.

With one-possession losses to No. 9 Michigan, No. 20 Michigan State and No. 3 Oklahoma, Nebraska is so close to boasting a solid record against some tough competition.

Instead, the team currently sits at 3-5 overall with a 1-4 in the Big Ten.