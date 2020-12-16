Scott Frost Reacts To Nebraska Football’s Recruiting Class

The present looks a little bleak for Nebraska football, but head coach Scott Frost is hoping for a brighter future for his team.

Obviously, the hope is that the Huskers’ 2021 signing class plays a major role in the revival of the program. On Wednesday, Nebraska officially welcomed 19 recruits, including three four-star prospects.

Overall, Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class currently ranks seventh in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally. During his signing day Zoom press conference, Frost told reporters he has high expectations for this incoming group of players.

“I think it’s going to be the key to getting us over the top,” Frost said via KLKN’s Andrew Ward.

Frost added that the 2021 class has bonded over the goal of “turning Nebraska into a winner.”

More than half of the Huskers’ signees are planning on enrolling early, which is a good development for next season and beyond.

In today’s haul, Nebraska landed four-star tight end Thomas Fidone, a top-100 recruit and the No. 1 player in Iowa. Four-star outside linebacker Randolph Kpai is the top senior in South Dakota, while the class’ third four-star, offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka, is the No. 2 senior in Nebraska.

Meanwhile, this year’s Huskers, who finished the regular season 2-5, will finish out the 2020 campaign on Friday night at Rutgers.