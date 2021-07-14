Scott Frost Reacts To Nebraska’s Athletic Director Hire

Earlier Wednesday morning, the University of Nebraska announced its new athletic director: a former Huskers star.

Former athletic director Bill Moos suddenly retired earlier this summer, leaving a glaring hole in the department. However, Nebraska worked swiftly to ensure that the school would have a new AD before the 2021 seasons kicked off.

Nebraska announced former star linebacker Trev Alberts as the new athletic director. A few hours later, head football coach Scott Frost issued a statement about the news.

“This is an exciting day for Nebraska athletics and the University of Nebraska. I commend Chancellor Green and President Carter on an excellent choice for our athletic director,” he said.

“Trev Alberts has a great track record of success in whatever he has done, dating back to his playing days through his time leading the UNO athletic department. Trev and I shared a love of Nebraska, this football program and this athletic department. I look forward to working with Trev to continue to build our program.”

During his time on the football team, Alberts was a consensus All-American and the Dick Butkus Award winner in 1993.

The Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. He played just three years with the team before his career was cut short due to injuries.

Now we’ll see if he can help turn the football program (and others) around.