Scott Frost Reacts To The Big Ten’s Ohio State Decision

The Big Ten made a bold decision on Wednesday, removing the minimum-game requirement for this year’s conference championship. As a result, Ohio State will battle Northwestern in the conference title game.

Indiana was in prime position to represent the Big Ten East since it played eight games, whereas Ohio State only appeared in five games due to multiple cancelations.

Multiple coaches have shared their reactions to the Big Ten’s decision, such as Ryan Day and James Franklin. The latest coach to comment on this situation is Nebraska’s Scott Frost.

Frost said this decision has nothing to do with his Cornhuskers, however, he believes “it’s probably what’s best for the conference.”

Frost, asked about the league's decision to erase the six-game minimum for Ohio State, says it has nothing to do with Nebraska but that "it's probably what's best for the conference." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) December 10, 2020

If the Big Ten wants to be represented in the College Football Playoff, it makes all the sense in the world to have Ohio State in the conference championship. That’s why Frost thinks this decision is what’s best for the conference.

Kirk Ferentz made a similar remark, saying “You won’t hear any complaints from me.”

Not every coach in the Big Ten is on board with this decision though. Franklin told reporters “I don’t think it’s right to be honest with you.”

Whether it’s right or wrong, the reality is Ohio State is the best team the Big Ten has to offer.

