Scott Frost and Nebraska football reportedly explored the idea of backing out of playing the Oklahoma Sooners this fall, and have faced embarrassment because of it.

Some believe the Huskers wanted to cancel the non-conference game because of the lack of a challenge they’d pose to the juggernaut Sooners. Frost explained on Monday the idea of backing out had nothing to do with losing a potential blowout to Oklahoma, but more so because of budget issues.

“Frost said he grew up watching OU-Nebraska. It’s his favorite rivalry in sports,” wrote Nebraska football journalist Steven Sipple, via Twitter. “He said his players are excited to play OU. He said the conversation NOT to play was mostly about budget. About finding a way to generate revenue. Said he’s not sure where conversation started.”

Game on. Despite earlier reports, Nebraska will take on Oklahoma later this fall. It looks like whatever budget issues the Huskers were facing have been resolved.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos echoed similar concerns regarding Nebraska’s budget earlier this year. Even then, he expressed Nebraska’s commitment to playing Oklahoma.

“The University of Nebraska is looking forward to playing Oklahoma in Norman on (Sept. 18),” Moos said in a statement earlier this month. “Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021.”

Oklahoma will host Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers this fall on Sept. 18.