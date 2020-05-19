Scott Frost Releases Epic Video For Nebraska Football Fans

It’s now or never for Scott Frost and Nebraska. The Huskers have not broken out yet with Frost at the helm.

There are still high expectations this year though. Frost released an epic hype video on Tuesday to spark some excitement for the upcoming 2020 season.

It’s been a turbulent start to the Frost era. The Nebraska head coach won more games (13) with UCF in 2017 than he has the past two years with the Huskers (9). Plenty of excuses can be made for the team’s poor play the past two seasons. But now, there’s no excuses entering Frost’s third year as Nebraska head coach.

If the Huskers are going to become bowl eligible this season, quarterback Adrian Martinez will have to have his best season yet. Martinez, entering his junior year in 2020, has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his collegiate career, but his inconsistencies have also been a major roadblock to the team’s success.

Frost and Martinez started their Nebraska careers together. It’s only fitting that the two have the potential to lead Nebraska back to greatness. Anyway, here is the hype video Frost released on Tuesday to spark excitement for the 2020 season.

Check it out below:

Anyone else get goosebumps? Memorial Stadium is certainly a special place.

The Huskers have several massive home contests this season. Nebraska will host seven games including: Purdue, Central Michigan, South Dakota State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Penn State and Minnesota.

It could be a big year in Lincoln.