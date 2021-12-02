Scott Frost Reportedly Close To Hiring Former Nebraska Player

The 2022 Nebraska football season is going to have a lot of new faces on the field and on the sidelines. But one of those new faces has experience with both.

According to Nebraska insider Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, the Huskers are finalizing a deal to add Mickey Joseph to Scott Frost’s staff. Joseph is a Nebraska legend who served as their starting quarterback under Tom Osborne in 1990.

After graduating from Nebraska, Joseph went into coaching, where’s he’s climbed the ranks of college football over the past 25 years. He most recently served as the right-hand man to Ed Orgeron at LSU, serving as assistant head coach and receivers coach.

Joseph has experience coaching just about every position on the offense though. He’s coached quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at the near dozen schools he’s been to.

Joseph also has head coaching experience, albeit at a lower level. He was the head coach at Langston from 2011 to 2012, going 13-7 and winning a conference title.

BREAKING: Source confirms former Husker Mickey Joseph finalizing a deal to join Nebraska’s staff. #huskers https://t.co/jijjnBDchJ — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) December 2, 2021

With Mickey Joseph coming on board, Scott Frost has a talented coach who can hopefully develop his offense to thrive in a harsh Big Ten.

Joseph’s job won’t be any easy now that four-year starter Adrian Martinez is leaving.

Frost’s job will likely depend on how quickly Joseph and the other coaches he’s bringing on can adapt to their new roles. After a 3-9 season, his seat is hotter than it’s ever been.

What kind of a role will Mickey Joseph have at Nebraska? Did the Huskers make the right move bringing him on board?