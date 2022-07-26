Scott Frost Responds To Criticism Of His Offensive Coordinator

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

We're still a month away from the start of the college football season, but Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is already defending his supporting cast.

Last week, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi called out his former offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, while on a podcast. He revealed that he was frustrated his team didn't run the ball a lot last season.

“Our old offensive coordinator had no desire to run the ball,” Narduzzi said, via Outsider’s Dustin Schutte. “Everybody knew it. He was stubborn. Wake Forest was 118th in run defense and we threw the ball every down. When we ran it, we ran it for 10 yards but that wasn’t good enough.”

Whipple left Pitt this offseason for Nebraska.

Speaking to reporters this Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days, Frost made it clear that he's not worried about Whipple's skills as a play caller.

"If we score as many points as they did last year, I don’t care if we run it, throw it or kick it," Frost said.

Frost isn't wrong for thinking this way. Last season, Pitt averaged 41.4 points per game.

Nebraska's offense, meanwhile, is in need of a boost. It doesn't matter if that means they improve their ground game or passing attack.

We'll find out this fall if Whipple can lead the Cornhuskers to success on the offensive side of the ball.