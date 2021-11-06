Nebraska fans have a love-hate relationship with quarterback Adrian Martinez. But there’s no questioning his toughness.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost revealed after the Ohio State game on Saturday that Martinez has been playing with a broken jaw. The veteran quarterback broke his jaw during the Michigan State game back in late September.

Martinez had the option to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the break. He instead toughed it out and has played in every game since.

Frost says Martinez had three decisions to make with the broken jaw: One would have ended his season, one would have put him out a while and one kept him playing. He chose to keep playing. — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 6, 2021

Adrian Martinez discussed his decision following Saturday’s game.

He ultimately decided to tough it out for his team and teammates instead of getting season-ending surgery.

“It was a tough choice and one I wanted to make for my teammates and wanted to do for our team,” Martinez said. “Simple as that. And continue to fight and lead the guys. It’s really as simply as that for me.”

Adrian Martinez explains his decision to opt out of season-ending surgery #Huskers https://t.co/3LjL6yjcfc pic.twitter.com/Vym8K3uPVG — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) November 6, 2021

You got to admire Adrian Martinez’s toughness. Unfortunately, toughness doesn’t always win football games.

Martinez and the Cornhuskers put up a strong fight against No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday. They found themselves trailing the Buckeyes 23-16 late in the fourth quarter, but a missed defensive pass interference call wound up making a big difference.

On a key third down late in the fourth quarter, Martinez tried to get the ball to receiver Omar Manning. An Ohio State defensive back held Manning on his break and even tripped him. No penalty was called on the Buckeyes defense and Nebraska was forced to punt.

None of that matters now, though. Nebraska will miss yet another bowl season. Some things never change.