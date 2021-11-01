Scott Frost Reveals His 1 Main Wish For Adrian Martinez

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is in his fourth – and possibly last – season under Scott Frost. Amid what has been a frustrating season, Frost had one wish for Martinez this season.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Frost addressed the numerous interceptions Martinez threw against Purdue this past weekend. He said he wants to see Martinez shine in big moments and enjoy being able to win a big game.

“I really want him to have the experience where he comes through and wins us a big game,” Frost said.

The four interceptions Martinez threw were the most of his college career. They proved to be costly as the Huskers narrowly lost to the Boilermakers, 28-23.

The whole season has been underwhelming for Martinez even as he’s poised to set numerous career-highs. He has just three wins and 12 passing touchdowns in nine games this season. Martinez has another 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost says the interceptions thrown Saturday by QB Adrian Martinez were uncharacteristic of his play this year. “I really want him to have the experience where he comes through and wins us a big game,” Frost said. pic.twitter.com/4bMVO40vJp — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 1, 2021

Unfortunately, the schedule won’t get any easier for Scott Frost and Adrian Martinez in the final stretch.

This weekend the Huskers play Ohio State, who have been surging lately and clobbered them in 2020. The following week they play Big Ten West rival Wisconsin, followed by arch-rival Iowa in their season finale.

A loss to any of those three teams will end the Huskers’ bowl game hopes.

Adrian Martinez has never played in a bowl game. Unless he plays the greatest football of his career over the next four weeks, it’s possible he never will.