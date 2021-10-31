Scott Frost Reveals If He Would Consider Quarterback Change

It was another heartbreaking loss for the Nebraska football team yesterday as they lost to Purdue, 28-23. But quarterback Adrian Martinez had one of his worst games to date, and Scott Frost was asked about it after the game.

Speaking to the media following the loss, Frost made it clear that he has no intentions of making a change at quarterback. He asserted that the quarterback situation is “not a story” and that Martinez will continue as the team’s starter.

Against the Boilermakers, Martinez went 14 of 29 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

But Martinez also had four interceptions, which wound up playing a big factor in the loss. Nebraska are now 3-6 and one loss away from yet another season without a winning record or bowl game eligibility.

Scott Frost, composed but clearly displeased, said he did not address the team at length after the game. He let the captains do it. Said the team has good talent, not great talent. Added that the QB situation is “not a story” and Nebraska’s sticking with Martinez. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 30, 2021

Adrian Martinez is in his fourth year as the Nebraska starting quarterback and is still on pace for his best statistical year yet. He’s completed 62.5-percent of his passes for 2,268 yards and 12 touchdowns but with seven interceptions.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that one of the reasons Frost won’t make a change is simply because he doesn’t feel he can rely on his other options. The Huskers haven’t exactly been picking up five star quarterback prospects left and right.

There’s a strong chance that Martinez will play a fifth year of college football. And with the support Scott Frost has shown him, he may stay in Lincoln.

But everyone’s job is likely to be on the line if Nebraska can’t show progress over the final three games.