Scott Frost Sends Heartfelt Message To Nebraska Fans

It’s been a rough three years for Scott Frost at Nebraska, but none were rougher than the 3-5 season the Huskers just went through in 2020. And Frost has a message for Nebraska fans who couldn’t even be at Memorial Stadium to bear witness to it.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Scott Frost lamented not having any fans to cheer on Nebraska in 2020. He said that he misses the fans and that they’re part of what makes Nebraska special.

“I just miss the fans,” Frost said. “Going through that year with no fans was rough. That’s part of what makes Nebraska special.”

Fortunately for Frost he probably won’t have to endure another year without fans at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers announced last week that fans will be allowed at events in 2021, provided they follow safety guidelines.

Maybe having fans would have made a difference for Scott Frost and Nebraska in 2020. Three of their losses in the 3-5 season were by just one score.

The Huskers have not reached a bowl game since 2016 and haven’t made a whole lot of progress as a program since then. Maybe it’s the coaching, maybe it’s the recruiting, maybe it’s something else entirely but it just isn’t working right now.

2021 will be a critical year for Frost, who will really start feeling the heat if he doesn’t get Nebraska off to a good start. The fans won’t want to return just to see them get trounced by a team like Buffalo.

Will having fans at Nebraska fans improve things for Scott Frost?