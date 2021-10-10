Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win.

On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.

The Wolverines knotted the game back up at 29 apiece before disaster struck for Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. Martinez coughed a fumble in the Huskers half, allowing Michigan a chance to kick a game-winning field goal. The Wolverines stayed undefeated with a 32-29 victory.

The loss spelled heartbreak for Nebraska who fell two weeks ago to Michigan State after a misplaced punt allowed the Spartans to tie the game up late in the fourth quarter. Saturday’s loss also dropped the Cornhuskers to a 3-4 record.

Although there was reason for disappointment in the Nebraska locker room yesterday, Frost delivered one of his most impassioned postgame speeches of the year in his media session. When asked how he plans to lift the spirits of his players, the Huskers head coach expressed how impressed he was with how far his team has come.

“Because this team loves each other,” Frost said after the game in his postgame press conference. “They love coaches and the coaches love them. This is a tightly knit team and gosh, I’m proud of them. We’ve come so far. I thought tonight was the night. In games past when we’ve gotten ahead, I got the sense that everybody was thinking what’s going to go wrong and I didn’t feel that at all tonight.

“Defense did a great job and then offense answers. We’re down four or whatever it was and, man, that was a great drive the offense put together to get it down the field and punch it with seven minutes. You just need a play. We’ll get there. I’m having a lot of fun coaching these guys this year. I’m hurting for them more than anything.”

Frost’s press conference had a tone of optimism, but even he was visibly disappointed after yesterday’s heartbreak. Nebraska continues to knock at the door of a major upset and just can’t seem to seal the deal when the chips are down.

The Huskers have now played three teams in the top-10 of the AP Poll, but the road ahead won’t get much easier. Next weekend will give Frost’s players a chance to build confidence as they travel to take on Minnesota.

[247Sports]