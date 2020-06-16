Scott Frost Shares Current Mindset Of Nebraska Football Players

Nebraska has been one of many programs around the country to welcome student-athletes back to campus in recent weeks for voluntary workouts.

However, this is just the first step for college football in dealing with a return during COVID-19. There is still the decisions on how to proceed through positive tests and what the rest of the summer will look like before we can get to the fall and actual games.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke with the media today, including the Omaha World-Herald, about his team’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The third-year coach said his program will follow “whatever protocols they suggest” though he did say he’s hoping for more guidance on how to handle players who are symptomatic or have tested positive.

Frost also shared the mindset of his team, saying that the players “are not scared of this.”

“When you’re talking about a contact sport like football, when somebody does test positive, it’s going to be next to impossible to go back and watch every rep of practice to see who they’ve touched during practice,” Frost said. “I will say this through it: Our kids are not scared of this. I know there’s a lot of people who are and rightfully so, but our kids just want to be out lifting and running and getting ready for a football season. I think some of the directive on how we handle those situations is going to be important as we get into the season, but I know our kids want to play.”

Unlike some other programs, such as Ohio State, Nebraska reportedly won’t require its players to sign a waiver or pledge regarding their behavior during the pandemic. The NCAA is set to approve an official preseason calendar for schools to follow later this week.

Nebraska is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Purdue on Sept. 5.