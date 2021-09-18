Scott Frost Shares His Message To Players Following Loss

For the first time in a while, Nebraska football had a pulse on Saturday. Despite the Huskers’ loss to Oklahoma, Scott Frost couldn’t have been prouder of his players.

Nebraska fell to Oklahoma 23-16 in Norman on Saturday. The Huskers had their chances to make things interesting, but couldn’t capitalize in the most important moments. Regardless, it was a step in the right direction for Nebraska football.

Frost met with reporters after Saturday’s game and had nothing but optimism surrounding the rest of the season.

“If they play like that, like we played today all year, and fight that hard all year, we’re going to have a chance in a lot of games,” Frost said after the game. “As disappointed as I am, I’m happy for the way they competed.”

Scott Frost is right. There’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about Nebraska football today. Sure, the Huskers lost. But at least they looked competitive against a top-five team.

Nebraska can’t get complacent from here on out though. The Huskers have to get back to work immediately in preparation for Michigan State next weekend. The Spartans are 3-0 to start the year after beating Miami on Saturday.

The biggest thing for the Huskers is cleaning up their simple mistakes. They made way too many mind-boggling errors against Oklahoma on Saturday. Clean those up and Nebraska will be in good shape.

Frost and the Huskers are 2-2 to start the season following their loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.